LCG Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One LCG coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCG has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LCG alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LCG Coin Profile

LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com.

Buying and Selling LCG

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.