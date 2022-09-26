Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 32,037 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 655,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after acquiring an additional 653,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.81. 2,997,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

