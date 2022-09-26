Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $19,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 117,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,254. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

