Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,692 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 1.43% of Harmonic worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 54.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 557,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 75.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 470,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 52.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 437,146 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $4,741,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.54. 1,982,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,543. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

