Leeward Investments LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 51,094 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.33% of Integra LifeSciences worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.67. 408,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $74.98.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

