Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $18.49 Million Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,844 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 1.22% of Rackspace Technology worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. 118,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $937.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

