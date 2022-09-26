Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,996 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.12% of LKQ worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,371,000 after buying an additional 385,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,889,000 after buying an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LKQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after buying an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. 94,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

