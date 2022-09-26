Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 34,835 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,173,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 458,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,617. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

