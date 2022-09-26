Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 400,592 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,592 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $784,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 39.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 154.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 264,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGNA. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. 996,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

