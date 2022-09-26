Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 6,023 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy comprises about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $20,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

