Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. SAP makes up approximately 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Commerce Bank raised its position in SAP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SAP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SAP by 4.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 86,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,760. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oddo Bhf dropped their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

