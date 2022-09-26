Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.15 on Monday, hitting $407.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $420.04 and its 200-day moving average is $430.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

