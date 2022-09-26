Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $68.64. 222,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,589. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

