Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $135,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.19. 507,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507,396. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

