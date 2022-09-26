Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $64,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 348,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

