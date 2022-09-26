Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 34.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ResMed by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,548. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $280.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

