Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 8,865 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OXY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,891,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,955,177.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,955,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,166,303 shares of company stock worth $1,354,436,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

