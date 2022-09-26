Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:AVRE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,007. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $56.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

