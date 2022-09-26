Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for about 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE WHR traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.43. 644,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.59. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.