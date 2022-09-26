Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. 4,127,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

