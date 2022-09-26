Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 753 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $247,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.4 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

