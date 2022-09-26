Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,391,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.