Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 607,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,416,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $26.25. 1,959,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,035. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.