Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 18,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,102,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,717,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.87. 2,452,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,850. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

