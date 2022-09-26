Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,521 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Barclays upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.16. 1,401,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 318.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

