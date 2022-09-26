Magontec Limited (MGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Magontec Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.
Magontec Company Profile
