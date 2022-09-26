MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004865 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $280,710.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071397 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10913843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

