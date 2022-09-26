Maple Price Reaches $18.41 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Maple has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for $18.41 or 0.00098039 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $71.32 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,782.93 or 1.00044996 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00059222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

