Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 4% Higher

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.89. 11,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,903,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Matterport Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Matterport by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Matterport by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $5,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

