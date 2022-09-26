MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. MBIA has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $516.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

