MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
MBIA Stock Performance
Shares of MBIA stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. MBIA has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $516.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.10.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
