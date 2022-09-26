mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.00 price objective on mdf commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDF stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$2.21. 42,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that mdf commerce will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.