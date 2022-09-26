Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock traded down $15.32 on Monday, hitting $1,116.69. 2,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,267.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,267.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

