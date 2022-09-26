MiL.k (MLK) Price Tops $0.32

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001685 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $313.59 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io/en. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

