MileVerse (MVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and $1.29 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MileVerse has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse launched on June 24th, 2021. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).MVC is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet. MVC tokens can be exchanged using addresses individually held on the Ethereum Mainnet platform. They can be exchanged for MVC tokens as MVP of the MileVerse project. In addition, MVC tokens can be converted into cash after listing on the exchange in the future. After listing, MileVerse provides a Smart Wallet function to exchange between individuals for users to exchange conveniently.”

