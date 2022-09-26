MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.56

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 10822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.94.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

