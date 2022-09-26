MinePlex (PLEX) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $91.48 million and $11.84 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges.

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,711,944 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

