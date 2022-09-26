Minter HUB Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.29 Million (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Minter HUB coin can now be bought for about $16.17 or 0.00084525 BTC on exchanges. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.73 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00059380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005697 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00065361 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB (HUB) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

