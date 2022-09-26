MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) vs. Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Head to Head Analysis

MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MMTec and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMTec N/A N/A N/A Alarm.com 5.29% 10.90% 5.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MMTec and Alarm.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMTec $650,000.00 6.56 -$7.05 million N/A N/A Alarm.com $748.97 million 4.29 $51.17 million $0.83 77.76

Analyst Recommendations

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than MMTec.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MMTec and Alarm.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A Alarm.com 0 2 3 1 2.83

Alarm.com has a consensus target price of $80.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Alarm.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than MMTec.

Volatility & Risk

MMTec has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alarm.com beats MMTec on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia, MM Future, MMBD Advisory and HC Securities; and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions comprising scenes button; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage monitoring; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services; whole home water safety solutions; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, multi-site management and access control, early identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

