Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 0.78. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock worth $1,021,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.