Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Financial Review

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Momentive Global and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 4 0 2.57 Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

Momentive Global presently has a consensus price target of $29.21, suggesting a potential upside of 417.98%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 133.39%. Given Momentive Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 1.91 -$123.25 million ($0.87) -6.48 Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.32 -$139.08 million ($0.75) -8.43

This table compares Momentive Global and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Momentive Global has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -27.77% -35.46% -12.91% Eventbrite -30.61% -43.35% -7.68%

Summary

Momentive Global beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

