Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 61,557 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,557 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.58% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. 86,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

