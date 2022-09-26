Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.11% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after buying an additional 607,845 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after buying an additional 139,316 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $26.32. 39,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

