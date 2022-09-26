Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 62,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

