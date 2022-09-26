Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,580,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 135,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,120,013 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

