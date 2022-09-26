Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5,884.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,138 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.25% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $67,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,390. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $86.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.