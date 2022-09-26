Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 12,394 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,199,686. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

