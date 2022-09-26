Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 23,808 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.57. 218,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

