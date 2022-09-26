Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 55,380 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,380 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 116,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.