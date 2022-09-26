Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.98. 841,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

