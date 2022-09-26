Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

Shares of LON MONY traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 184.80 ($2.23). The stock had a trading volume of 968,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,599. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company has a market capitalization of £992.12 million and a PE ratio of 1,680.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.16.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

